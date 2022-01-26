Treasuries Come Under Pressure In Reaction To Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction for much of the session on Wednesday, treasuries came under pressure following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

Bond prices moved sharply lower going into the close of trading. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.5 basis points to 1.848 percent.

The late-day weakness among treasuries came after the Fed indicated that it plans to begin raising interest rates "soon," citing elevated inflation and a strong labor market.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels as widely expected but said the Federal Open Market Committee expects "it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate."

The comments from the Fed were largely in line with expectations, as CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently points to a 93.6 percent chance of a quarter-point rate hike at the next FOMC meeting in mid-March.

In an effort to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed has left interest rates at zero to 0.25 percent since March of 2020.

The Fed previously pledged to leave interest rates unchanged until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the FOMC's assessments of maximum employment.

The central bank also said it would further reduce the pace of its bond purchases to $30 billion per month beginning in February, with the Fed saying it expects to end its asset purchase program by early March.

In a separate statement, the Fed outlined plans to significantly reduce the size of its balance sheet, saying it expects to start the reductions after it begins raising interest rates.

The Fed announcement overshadowed a report released by the Commerce Department showing new home sales in the U.S. surged much more than expected to a nine-month high in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 11.9 percent to an annual rate of 811,000 in December after spiking by 11.7 percent to a revised rate of 725,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 2.2 percent to a rate of 760,000 from the 744,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, new home sales reached their highest annual rate since hitting 873,000 last March.

Trading on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed announcement, although reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and fourth quarter GDP may also attract attention.

Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $53 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.