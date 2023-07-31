Treasuries Close Slightly Higher Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - Treasuries fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the day slightly higher.

After showing a lack of direction early in the day, bond prices climbed more firmly into positive territory before giving back ground going into the close.

Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1 basis point to 3.959 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they await the release of key economic data in the coming days, including the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Reports on initial jobless claims, factory orders and manufacturing and service sector activity could also impact trading.

With the Federal Reserve indicating future interest rate decisions, upcoming economic data may attract more attention than usual.

In economic news, MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity contracted at a slightly slower rate in the month of July.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer inched up to 42.8 in July from 41.5 in June, although a reading below 50 still indicates a contraction. Economists had expected the index to rise to 43.0.

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on manufacturing activity, construction spending and job openings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.