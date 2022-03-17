Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Seeing Early Strength

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, treasuries gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs, ending the session roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.192 percent.

With the uptick on the day, the ten-year yield closed higher for the eighth time in nine sessions, once again reaching its highest closing level since late May 2019.

Treasuries initially benefited from bargain hunting following the downward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with a continued rebound on Wall Street reducing the appeal of bonds.

Traders also continued to digest the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for the first time since December 2018 on Wednesday.

The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points to 0.25 to 0.5 percent and signaled several more rate hikes are likely over the coming months.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended March 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed housing starts rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

The report showed housing starts spiked by 6.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.769 million in February after plunging by 5.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.657 million in January.

Economists had expected housing starts to jump by 3.2 percent to a rate of 1.690 million from the 1.638 million originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, housing starts reached their highest annual rate since hitting 1.802 million in June of 2006.

Meanwhile, the report showed building permits slumped by 1.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.859 million in February after rising by 0.5 percent to a revised rate of 1.895 million in January.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to tumble by 2.6 percent to a rate of 1.850 million from the 1.899 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Fed also released a report showing industrial production in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.

Reports on existing home sales and leading economic indicators may attract attention on Friday, while traders also likely to keep an eye on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.