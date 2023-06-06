Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged For Second Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries continued to show a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday.

Bond prices bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before once again closing nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 3.699 percent.

Traders remained reluctant to make significant moves as they continue to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to pause its recent series of interest rate hikes.

Key inflation reports are also likely to be in the spotlight next week, as the data could impact whether the Fed resumes its rate hikes next month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 80.5 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged next week but a 52.7 percent chance of another quarter point increase in July.

A report on the U.S. trade deficit in the month of April may attract some attention on Wednesday, although trading activity is likely to remain relatively subdued.

