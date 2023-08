(Updated at 0930 EDT (1330 GMT)) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields steadied on Thursday after fluctuating in both directions after data showed that inflation rose only modestly in July, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July amid lower costs for goods, including used motor vehicles. Headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively. “The July CPI report was good - that said it’s been a few months since individual CPI reports have had a material and lasting impact on market conditions," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. "The crisis period of inflation is over and really has been for a few months," LeBas added. “Assuming that the August print is somewhere in this vicinity... I think this largely terminates the rate hike cycle." Traders have cut bets that the Fed will continue raising interest rates, as inflation falls back closer to the U.S. central bank's 2% annual target. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in approximately a third of a chance of an additional 25 basis points hike in November, and an even smaller chance of a rate increase at the Fed's September meeting. Benchmark 10-year yields were flat on the day at 4.007%. They reached 4.206% on Friday, their highest since Nov. 8. Two-year yields fell by around a half a basis point to 4.798%. The yields have fallen from 5.120% on July 6, which was the highest since June 2007. The closely watched inversion in the two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve was last at minus 79 basis points. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $103 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The Treasury saw solid demand for a $42 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday, and a $38 billion auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday. August 10 Thursday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 5.2825 5.4424 -0.004 Six-month bills 5.2675 5.501 -0.006 Two-year note 99-233/256 4.7975 -0.004 Three-year note 99-218/256 4.4284 0.000 Five-year note 99-254/256 4.1265 -0.001 Seven-year note 99-134/256 4.0791 0.001 10-year note 98-236/256 4.0069 0.000 20-year bond 93-216/256 4.3418 0.004 30-year bond 90-136/256 4.184 0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap 0.00 0.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: USA BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

