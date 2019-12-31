TREASURIES-Bonds on track for best year since 2014

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries are on track to post their best return since 2014 on Tuesday, after concerns about the slowing U.S. economy prompted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates three times this year.

Slowing growth that was worsened by the trade war between the United States and China, tepid inflation and concerns that the U.S. central bank went too far in raising rates last year prompted a radical shift in 2019 that at one point sent benchmark yields to their lowest levels since 2016.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB also inverted in August, a signal that a recession is likely in the next one to two years. It has since steepened out to its highest levels since October 2018.

Longer-dated debt gained this year on concerns that low inflation and weak growth will persist or worsen. Demand for yields, with many bonds in Europe and Japan trading in negative territory, added to their outperformance.

Thirty-year bonds are on track for a 17.15% return this year .MERGA30, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Benchmark 10-year notes .MERGA10 are heading toward a 9.03% return for the year.

In 2014, 30-year bonds returned 29.43% and 10-year notes returned 10.72%.

Optimism this month that the growth picture in the United States is improving, and an increase in risk appetite after the United States and China agreed to the first phase of a trade deal, however, has eaten into the year’s returns.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR are on track for a 2.83% loss this month and 10-year notes US10YT=RR are heading toward a 0.91% decrease.

Overnight funding markets were stable on Tuesday, indicating that the Federal Reserve has offset any potential year-end funding squeeze.

December 31 Tuesday 9:36AM New York / 1436 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.525

1.5564

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5575

1.596

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-18/256

1.589

0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

1.6167

0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-62/256

1.6992

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-116/256

1.8337

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-124/256

1.9192

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-252/256

2.3757

0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6274))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.