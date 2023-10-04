TREASURIES-Bond rout intensifies as markets brace for US payrolls

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Treasuries rout extended on Wednesday, with yields for five-year maturities and beyond striking highs not seen in 16 years, as markets brace for strong U.S. jobs to herald higher rates.

Ten-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR rose 4.8 basis points (bps) to 4.8503%, the highest since 2007. Five-year US5YT=RR and 30-year US30YT=RR yields also climbed to 16-year highs.

Yields rise when bond prices fall and selling has driven the benchmark 10-year yield up 75 bps since the end of August.

"Another month like that and it will hit a high not seen since 2001," said Rabobank strategist Michael Every.

A surprise jump in U.S. job openings in August was the latest trigger for selling and has traders worried that broader labour data due on Friday could strengthen the case for U.S. interest rates to stay high or go higher in coming months.

The concentration of selling at longer tenors has bear steepened the curve and narrowed the inversion between two-year and 10-year rates to 31 bps, from more than 100 bps in July.

"The feedback we're getting is that ... it's difficult to allocate away from the front end," said Mel Siew, portfolio manager at Muzinich & Co in Singapore.

The market move has also come without much change to inflation expectations, meaning 10-year real yields US10YTIP=RR have shot to their highest since 2008 and assets ranging from emerging market currencies to global stocks have stumbled.

In Asia, Japanese yields 0#JPBMK= hit decade highs despite heavy buying from the Bank of Japan and Indonesia's 10-year yield ID10YT=RR rose even though the central bank there intervened as well. JP/

