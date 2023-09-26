News & Insights

TREASURIES-Bond market steadies in Asia, short-end rallies

September 26, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Treasuries rallied in Asia and the longer-end steadied on Wednesday, as traders took a breather from a months-long selloff that had gathered pace in recent days.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR fell more than 7 basis points to 5.0561% and 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 3 bps to 4.5274%. That closed the gap between the two yields US2US10=TWEB to 53 bps, the narrowest since May.

A combination of resilient economic data, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing has the 10-year yield up more than 40 bps this month.

Stocks have also come under pressure and analysts said investors could be spending the proceeds of their selling on shorted-dated bonds. Demand at Tuesday's $48 billion 2-year auction was solid, with a 2.73 bid-to-cover ratio. USAUCTION15

"There might be some recycling of cash out of equities and the long end, and some of that is getting parked in the short end," said Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy in Singapore, Vishnu Varathan.

Traders also have a close eye on efforts to avoid what would be a fourth U.S. government shutdown in a decade, as lawmakers in the Senate and House propose separate funding bills.

Should ratings agency Moody's respond to a shutdown with a downgrade, the U.S. would lose its last top-notch "Aaa" creditworthiness rating.

