TREASURIES-Bond market steadies in Asia, short-end rallies

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Treasuries rallied in Asia and the longer-end steadied on Wednesday, as traders took a breather from a months-long selloff that had gathered pace in recent days.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR fell more than 7 basis points to 5.0561% and 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 3 bps to 4.5274%. That closed the gap between the two yields US2US10=TWEB to 53 bps, the narrowest since May.

A combination of resilient economic data, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing has the 10-year yield up more than 40 bps this month.

