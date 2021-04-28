TREASURIES-Benchmark yields rise to two-week high ahead of Fed meeting

By Yoruk Bahceli

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields firmed up on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy statement later in the day as investors closely watched for further cues on how the central bank will respond to increasing signs of economic recovery.

No major policy changes are expected at the meeting, but investors are awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments for any signs that the bank may start talking about tapering its bond buying, which it has promised it will continue at its current pace until "substantial further progress" is made in an economic recovery from the pandemic.

Benchmark Treasury yields are up nearly 75 basis points this year as expectations of higher growth and inflation triggered by the country's vast fiscal stimulus package have dented the appeal of its safe-haven government bonds.

Treasury yields were around 2-3 basis points higher across the yield curve in early London trade on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield up just under 3 basis points to 1.652%, its highest in more than two weeks. US10YT=RR

After suffering their worst quarterly performance since 2009 during the first quarter, Treasuries have stabilized in April and the 10-year yield - which moves inversely with prices - is down around 10 basis points this month.

But the stabilization has lost steam, and the yield has risen 8 basis points this week.

"The upward move in U.S. Treasury yields is driven by the expectations for a more upbeat Federal Reserve committee as well as the solid rise in the consumer confidence," said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, referring to U.S. data for April that jumped to a 14-month high on Tuesday.

