TREASURIES-Benchmark yields approach nine-month high, US retail sales main focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields approached nine-month highs on Monday as investors weighed expectations that the Federal Reserve has stopped hiking rates against the prospect of increasing bond supply.

Trading conditions were thin, however, with many traders and investors away for summer vacations.

This week’s main U.S. economic focus will be retail sales data for July, which will be released on Tuesday. It is expected to show a 0.4% increase in spending during the month. USRSL=ECI

The Federal Reserve will also release minutes from its July 25-26 meeting on Wednesday.

But there are no major catalysts that are likely to bring further clarity on Fed policy until future inflation reports and when Fed officials give their interest rate projections for the coming quarters at the central bank's Sept. 19-20 meeting.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., on Aug. 24-26 could also bring new clarity on Fed thinking.

Inflation has moderated in recent months, though it remains above the U.S. central bank’s 2% annual target, and solid economic data has defied market expectations of a near-term recession.

Higher rates are tightening credit conditions, however, which analysts say will eventually feed through to slowing growth and dwindling price pressures.

“Core inflation is going to creep lower and it’s going to make it hard for the Fed to keep tightening,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a less than 50% chance of a 25 basis points hike at the Fed's November meeting, and see the U.S. central bank as most likely to begin cutting rates in May. FEDWATCH

Increasing Treasury supply is expected to pull Treasury yields higher than they would otherwise be, and counteract some of the impact of slowing growth. But increases are expected to be gradual enough to not cause any major market disruptions in the short-term.

Yields rose after the Treasury Department saw soft demand for a 30-year bond auction on Thursday, though the government saw solid interest in three-year and 10-year notes last week as part of its $103 billion refunding.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose two basis points on the day to 4.187%. They are holding just below the 4.206% level reached on Aug. 4, which was the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR gained five basis points to 4.948%. The interest rate-sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the closely-watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened to minus 76 basis points.

August 14 Monday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2925

5.4496

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.27

5.5004

0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-162/256

4.9478

0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-74/256

4.6315

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99

4.351

0.043

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-66/256

4.292

0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-120/256

4.1874

0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-72/256

4.4669

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-96/256

4.2812

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

