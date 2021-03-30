TREASURIES-Benchmark yield hits 14-month high as SLR expiry, quarter-end near

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The benchmark Treasury yield hit a 14-month high as big banks shed debt holdings ahead of a March 31 regulatory change and as traders preparing to rebalance their portfolios for quarter-end faced poor liquidity in the market.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR on Tuesday rose as high as 1.776% in early London trade, its highest since Jan. 22. That steepened the yield curve - measured as the spread between the two- and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB - to its highest since July 2015.

Traders must rebalance their portfolios at the end of the month and quarter, as the maturity of a bond portfolio falls. In order to rebalance, traders buy longer-dated debt, which typically drives yields lower. But this month- and quarter-end demand is not enough to keep up with the sell-off in Treasury yields.

Liquidity has been poor because the end of March brings with it the end of an extension to a rule called the supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR. The rule requires banks to hold more capital against Treasury bonds, as well as deposits they keep at the Federal Reserve, leading them to pare their Treasury holdings and lending.

"We have quarter-end coming up, month-end and the SLR rules changing at the end of the month back to being not so friendly for Treasuries. You look at what's gone on with dealer positions in the past few weeks - they've really been paring their balance sheets back very significantly," said Jefferies economist Tom Simons.

"As a consequence the liquidity in the market isn't really good, or at least not what we would consider normal, which is putting upwards pressure on yields."

While the trend has been ongoing this month, Simons said it was likely to be particularly acute this week.

The move higher in yields pushed the 10-year through the psychologically significant 1.75% level. Without that cap, yields could begin the climb toward 2% supported by investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the United States and expectations that President Joe Biden's infrastructure initiative could increase debt issuance.

Biden is expected to announce some details of his infrastructure spending plan on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The plan could have a price tag as high as $4 trillion to pay for traditional roads and bridges while also addressing climate change and income equality.

March 30 Tuesday 11:23AM New York / 1523 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0225

0.0228

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1504

0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

0.3377

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-36/256

0.9263

0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-244/256

1.4076

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-100/256

1.7456

0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93

2.3163

-0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-152/256

2.4129

-0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 12.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -23.00 0.50 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

