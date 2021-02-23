TREASURIES-Benchmark yield dips after Fed's Powell says economy still needs support

By Ross Kerber

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy still needed central bank support.

The 10-year noteUS10YT=RR was down 1.4 basis point at 1.3551% in afternoon trading. It touched a high of 1.389% early Tuesday before Powell testified at a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington.

Powell said interest rates would remain low and the Fed's bond purchases would continue "at least at the current pace until we make substantial further progress towards our goals ... which we have not really been making."

Analysts said the market's move showed that Powell's remarks reinforced status quo expectations, that the Fed remains dovish despite some inflation concerns.

"His basic stance was the same and it provided some reassurance to the bond market," said Julia Coronado, president of analysis firm Macropolicy Perspectives. "In Powell's even-keeled way he said, 'Our job is far from over. We're going to be here buying Treasuries for some time.'"

Expectations of a consumer price uptick have significantly boosted yields on longer-term U.S. debt since the summer. Shortly before Powell's testimony, the 30-year bond US30YT=RR yield hit 2.34%, the highest since early January 2020.

It was still up 1.3 basis points at 2.1927% on Tuesday afternoon, reflecting investors' longer-term inflation expectations.

A $60 billion U.S. Treasury auction of 2-year notes was "uneventful" according to a note from BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery. It had a high yield of 0.119%, the lowest on record, and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44 versus an average of 2.57.

The Nasdaq composite index .IXIC fell in volatile trading as investors sold off mega-cap growth stocks on valuation concerns.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 124 basis points, about a basis point below Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was little changed at 0.1169%.

February 23 Tuesday 1:42PM New York / 1842 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0325

0.033

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

0.1169

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.2199

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-2/256

0.5793

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-116/256

0.9813

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-220/256

1.3551

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-144/256

2.024

0.005

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-12/256

2.1927

0.013

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.50 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 13.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.75 -1.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Richard Chang) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

