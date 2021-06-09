TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield falls below 1.5% for first time in a month

By Ross Kerber

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Wednesday for a second day as traders positioned for inflation data due on Thursday and showed strong demand at an auction, pushing the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield below 1.5% for the first time since May 7.

The yield on the 10-year note was down 3.4 basis points at 1.4941% in afternoon trading, after reaching as low as 1.472% earlier in the session.

The move also pulled down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 134 basis points, about four basis points lower than Tuesday's close.

Bidding for an auction of 10-year notes just after 1 p.m. ET was strong with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58 to 1, the highest in a year, according to an investor note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien.

Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer said investors seemed to be taking sanguine stances before the next release of consumer price index data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics due on Thursday. Strong CPI data a month ago helped push the yield on the 10-year to 1.707% in mid-May, but investors don't seem so concerned about inflation now.

"Inflation is higher but it doesn’t seem to be accelerating at a pace that’s making the bond market nervous," Phifer said.

A breakdown in talks in Washington on infrastructure spending between U.S. President Joe Biden and a Republican senator could also have contributed to the fall in yields, Phifer said, since no deal or a later deal would mean less future Treasury issuance.

Booming demand as the U.S. economy reopens may continue to push up inflation, but many economists expect the price surges could be temporary.

Helping drive the move lower in yields overnight was a big buyer of ultra-long Treasury futures around 4 a.m. ET, said Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. The 10-year yield dipped from 1.52% to around 1.50% on the purchase, said Brenner.

The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility was nearly $503 billion, the third day in a row it hit a record high and putting pressure on short-term interest rates.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1548%

The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.851% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.342% after touching its lowest since late April.

June 9 Wednesday 1:15PM New York / 1715 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1548

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-208/256

0.3128

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

0.7484

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-136/256

1.1704

-0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-52/256

1.4941

-0.034

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-112/256

2.0996

-0.031

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-104/256

2.1739

-0.035

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

