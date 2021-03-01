TREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield again eases from one-year high

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased for a second consecutive session on Monday after climbing to a one-year high last week as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay runaway inflation concerns, but a round of solid economic data curbed the decline.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond Thomas Barkin told the Wall Street Journal that while there is "daylight on the horizon" for the U.S. economy, he does not see inflation rising to problematic levels.

"The market is digesting that the Fed is fully aware that inflation will be higher in the short-term; it is not a surprise," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust in Devon, Pennsylvania.

"The fact the market is now back in line with the Fed and the Fed's views, it will limit the volatility we saw from last week."

Last week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR hit a one-year high of 1.614%, sparked by rising expectations of an improving economy, inflation concerns and a weak 7-year auction. Even with the recent pullback, it is still up about 50 basis points on the year.

Despite the concerns sparking volatility, Morgan Stanley strategist Vishwanath Tirupattur argued in a note on Sunday that "higher real yields along with rising inflation expectations created an environment where yields are rising for good reasons."

The 10-year yield briefly moved higher after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed manufacturing activity in February was at a three-year high. Commerce Department data showed construction spending for January rose 1.7%, more than double the expected 0.8% increase.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 10/32 in price to yield 1.4238%, from 1.456% late on Friday.

Still, the longer dated 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.204%, from 2.182% late on Friday, reflecting cautiousness.

March 1 Monday 10:51AM New York / 1551 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN1 UScv1

159-15/32

0-8/32

10YR TNotes JUN1 TYcv1

133-64/256

0-136/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.1348

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-142/256

0.2762

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-240/256

0.7169

-0.059

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.111

-0.064

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-60/256

1.4238

-0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-208/256

2.204

0.022

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 2.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.00 2.75 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

