TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yields tumble to 3 week lows on refinancing relief

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields tumbled to three-week lows on Thursday, continuing a rally from Wednesday on relief that the U.S. Treasury Department announced smaller-than-expected increases in longer-dated Treasury supply.

Bonds have sold off in recent months on concerns about quickly growing bond supply after the Treasury surprised markets in late July with a higher-than-expected borrowing estimate, and as investors price for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer as economic data remains strong.

On Wednesday the Treasury said it would raise auction sizes for longer-dated debt by less than was expected and noted that it expects one more quarter of auction size increases to meet its financing needs.

There’s “definitely a substantial rally now that we’ve gotten on the other side of a bunch of key data points,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte. It seemed “more likely that the Treasury refunding would be the bigger driver of the move in yields this week, which I think is correct.”

The Fed also failed to deliver any hawkish surprises at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, which has given investors greater confidence to take advantage of higher Treasury yields.

“It seems like the lower-than-expected supply, the Fed that’s on pause for now, and the market is comfortable with hawkish signaling, but I think the press conference was more balanced - all of that on net is allowing Treasuries to rally after what’s been a pretty wild move higher over the last three months or so,” said Griffiths.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR yields were last down 15 basis points at 4.645% and earlier reached 4.626%, the lowest since Oct. 13. They are on track for their biggest one-day fall in yields since March.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR fell 15 basis points to 4.822%, the lowest since Oct. 16. They are also poised for the biggest one-day yield move lower since March.

Interest rate-sensitive two-year note yields US2YT=RR fell 4 basis points to 4.927% and got as low as 4.914%, the lowest since Sept. 5. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 30 basis points, the most inverted since Oct. 19.

Yields extended their fall after data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.

A separate release also showed that U.S. worker productivity grew at its quickest pace in three years in the third quarter, depressing labor costs.

Friday’s employment report for October is this week’s main U.S. economic focus. It is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month. Average hourly earnings are expected to have increased by 0.3% in October, following a 0.2% gain in September. USNFAR=ECI, USAVGE=ECI

November 2 Thursday 9:35AM New York / 1335 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2925

5.4529

-0.014

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.29

5.5251

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-35/256

4.9268

-0.044

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-192/256

4.7159

-0.077

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-72/256

4.5848

-0.118

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-94/256

4.6437

-0.137

10-year note US10YT=RR

94

4.6445

-0.147

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-40/256

5.0036

-0.151

30-year bond US30YT=RR

89-8/256

4.8224

-0.152

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

