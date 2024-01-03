TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield inches toward 4% as rate cut confidence ebbs

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday as investors awaited economic data to get a better reading of whether the U.S. economy is set for a soft landing.

Yields plummeted to six-month lows in December following signs of cooling inflation and signals from the Federal Reserve that its most aggressive hiking cycle since the 1980s was over. Yet over the last two weeks yields have inched upward as traders re-evaluate their expectations of rate cuts.

Markets are pricing in a 25% chance that the Fed holds benchmark rates at their current range of 5.25% to 5.5% at its March policy meeting, up from a 21% chance seen yesterday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Futures markets see a 67% chance of 25 basis point rate cut.

"We had a decent run in Treasury rates but we're seeing things moving back toward 4% on the 10-year and it will probably continue to go higher from here," said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.4 basis points to 3.988%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.5 basis points to 4.129%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.5 basis points at 4.353%.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said a soft landing is "increasingly conceivable" in a speech on Wednesday but cautioned that risks remain. "That's why the potential for additional rate hikes remains on the table," he said, with the timing and pace of any rate cuts determined by whether inflation continues to fall.

January 3 Wednesday 9:15AM New York / 1415 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3988

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.0475

5.2668

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-206/256

4.3533

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-174/256

4.1268

0.028

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-8/256

3.9658

0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-136/256

3.9928

0.044

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-32/256

3.9894

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

106-28/256

4.2895

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

110-144/256

4.1309

0.047

(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Barbara Lewis)

