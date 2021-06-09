TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.5% for first time since May

By Ross Kerber

June 9 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Wednesday for a second day as they positioned ahead of impending inflation data and a large auction, pushing the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield below 1.5% for the first time since May 7.

The yield on the 10-year note was down 4.4 basis points at 1.484% in morning trading.

The trading also pulled down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 133 basis points, about five basis points lower than Tuesday's close.

June 9 Wednesday 8:50AM New York / 1250 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1508

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.3076

-0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-18/256

0.7356

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-154/256

1.1599

-0.041

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-76/256

1.484

-0.044

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-164/256

2.0873

-0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-168/256

2.1628

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -2.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

