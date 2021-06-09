TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.5% for first time since May
By Ross Kerber
June 9 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Wednesday for a second day as they positioned ahead of impending inflation data and a large auction, pushing the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield below 1.5% for the first time since May 7.
The yield on the 10-year note was down 4.4 basis points at 1.484% in morning trading.
The trading also pulled down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 133 basis points, about five basis points lower than Tuesday's close.
June 9 Wednesday 8:50AM New York / 1250 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.025
0.0253
0.000
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.04
0.0406
0.003
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-243/256
0.1508
-0.002
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-212/256
0.3076
-0.018
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-18/256
0.7356
-0.030
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-154/256
1.1599
-0.041
10-year note US10YT=RR
101-76/256
1.484
-0.044
20-year bond US20YT=RR
102-164/256
2.0873
-0.044
30-year bond US30YT=RR
104-168/256
2.1628
-0.046
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
6.50
-0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
8.25
-2.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
7.00
0.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-3.00
0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-29.25
0.00
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Bernadette Baum)
