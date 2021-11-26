TREASURIES-Benchmark 10-year yield falls below 1.5% as variant spurs hunt for safe havens

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields on Friday posted their sharpest drop since the pandemic began as investors rushed toward safe-haven assets following the emergence of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 14.2 basis points at 0.502, the sharpest drop since March 2020.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 16.8 basis points to 1.477%. It last traded at these levels in early November.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 14.2 basis points to 1.829%.

"The economic recovery has been quite impressive and the one thing that could knock it over completely would be a more dangerous variant. Time will tell how worried we should be, but investors are selling in front of potential bad news," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

Yields had been rising throughout the week following President Joe Biden's announcement Monday that he would renominate Jerome Powell to a second term at the helm of the Federal Reserve. That, along with signs of strength in the U.S. economy, had pressed investors into taking bets the Fed would move more aggressively to fight inflation.

European stocks suffered their worst day in 17 months as countries in Europe tightened travel controls in hopes of containing the new variant.

In the United States, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5%, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies tumbled more than 3.6%.

The yield curve steepened, with spreads between five- and 30-year Treasuries rising back to the levels before the news Monday of Powell's reappointment.

Futures on the U.S. federal funds rate, which track short-term interest rate expectations, jumped as investors rethought bets the Fed would move quickly to hike rates to quell inflation.

According to CME's FedWatch tool, money market traders were pricing in a 58.5% chance of at least a 0.25% hike by the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting, down from an 82.1% chance Wednesday before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and a 67% chance a week ago before Biden renominated Powell.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.553%.

November 26 Friday 2:30PM New York / 1930 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

0.5078

-0.136

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.8115

-0.152

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-100/256

1.1693

-0.175

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-170/256

1.4001

-0.179

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-4/256

1.4816

-0.162

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-244/256

1.8821

-0.152

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-24/256

1.8274

-0.144

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.25 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, David Clarke, Chris Reese and Alex Richardson) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.