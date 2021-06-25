TREASURIES-10-year yields jumps back above 1.50% as inflation rises

By David Randall

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury jumped above 1.50% Friday to close out a week in which yields notched their largest weekly gains since March.

The moves higher came after the Federal Reserve's main inflation reading rose 3.45%, the most in 29 years, as supply constraints and increased demand for services helped lift prices in May. Overall, consumer spending remained flat last month, following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April.

The pace of inflation will not likely be enough to prompt the Fed to deviate from its plan to raise interest rates twice in 2023 or to begin tapering its support of the bond market, analysts said.

Bond yields fell sharply last week after the Fed's hawkish tone at its policy meeting surprised many investors.

"We don't believe that this data will impact the Fed's current plans for reducing extraordinary stimulus and rate hikes," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. "They haven't publicized their plans explicitly, but between the most recent Dot Plot and Fed speeches, they have shown interest in beginning a tapering plan in the next 6-12 months."

The yield curve - a measure of expectations of future economic growth - steepened slightly, with the spread between 5- and 30-year Treasury yields edging up to 123.80 basis points from 118.60 the day before.

"Today's inflation data was another vote of confidence for the inflation is transitory camp," said Edward Moya senior market analyst, The Americas, at OANDA.

Treasury yields are likely to trade in a tight trading range given that "we see no obvious trigger on the horizon that would warrant another repricing ahead of next week's employment report," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.5377%, while shorter-term 2-year Treasury yields edged up to 0.4812%. Long duration 30-year Treasury yields rose to 2.1723%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-182/256

0.27

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-82/256

0.4812

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-186/256

0.9311

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-180/256

1.2945

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-204/256

1.5377

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-108/256

2.1003

0.073

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-112/256

2.1723

0.077

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.25 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.00 -1.50 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.