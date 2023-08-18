TREASURIES-10-year yields hold below Oct highs, Jackson Hole next Fed focus

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped from 10-month highs on Friday after they approached - but failed to break through - levels that would have been the highest since 2007 on Thursday.

The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole meeting next week is the next major market focus.

Traders are adjusting for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank will hold rates higher for longer as U.S. economic data remains solid and Fed officials focus on bringing inflation down closer to their 2% annual target.

“Inflation’s off the highs, but it’s not low enough,” and some market expectations for inflation have been trending higher, said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas, at ING.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in around 110 basis points of rate cuts in 2024, down from around 140 basis points a few weeks ago. FEDWATCH

Expectations for ongoing increases in U.S. Treasury supply as the U.S. budget deficit widens is also weighing on the market.

The Bank of Japan’s slow move away from ultra easy policy is also raising concerns that U.S. debt will be less attractive to Japanese investors after adjusting for foreign exchange moves, as Japanese bond yields rise.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 4.253%, after reaching 4.328% on Thursday. A break above the 4.338% level reached in October would bring yields to their highest since November 2007.

So-called real yields, which adjust for expected inflation, also held below Thursday's levels. Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) were last at 1.942%, after reaching 2.002% on Thursday, the highest since 2009.

Comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., will next be evaluated for any new rate clues.

Powell is likely to note that “the U.S. economy is still showing remarkable resilience,” said Garvey, but “It’s far too early for this to be a speech that’s going to mark peak in policy.”

The Fed’s Sept. 19-20 meeting will also give new interest rate clues as Fed officials will update their interest rate projections for the coming quarters.

Thirty-year Treasury yields US30YT=RR were last at 4.380%, after hitting 4.426% on Thursday, the highest since 2011.

Two-year yields were at 4.936%. They are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened to minus 69 basis points.

August 18 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2875

5.4452

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.26

5.4905

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-168/256

4.9361

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-66/256

4.644

-0.039

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-222/256

4.3819

-0.057

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-246/256

4.343

-0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-244/256

4.2527

-0.055

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-32/256

4.5615

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-196/256

4.38

-0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Aurora Ellis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

