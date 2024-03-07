TREASURIES-10-year yields hit one-month low as ECB projects lower inflation

By Karen Brettell

March 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to one-month lows on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) revised down its inflation projections and before key U.S. jobs data on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will also testify before Congress for a second day after saying on Wednesday that interest rate cuts are likely in coming months, but only if warranted by further evidence of falling inflation.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday but acknowledged that inflation is easing faster than once thought, potentially opening the way for rate cuts later this year.

That sent European bond yields lower, with markets now pricing in over 100 basis points rate cuts by the ECB this year.

Treasury yields also fell and “are just following the move in Europe,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. ”It was kind of a dovish signal from the ECB.”

Investors will next watch Friday’s employment report for February for clues on when the U.S. central bank is likely to begin cutting rates. It is expected to show that employers added 200,000 jobs during the month. USNFAR=ECI

Unemployment and wage inflation will also be scrutinized. It will come after unexpectedly strong jobs and inflation reports for January, which were attributed in part to seasonal factors.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 1 basis points on the day at 4.096%, after earlier reaching 4.054%, the lowest since Feb. 5.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 2 basis points to 4.539%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed by one basis points to minus 44 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 73% probability the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

(Reporting By Karen Brettell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

