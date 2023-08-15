TREASURIES-10-year yields hit fresh nine-month high before data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a fresh nine-month high in London trade on Tuesday before retail sales data, which is expected to show further signs of solid economic growth.

Analysts said data was unlikely to change expectations that the Federal Reserve has finished hiking interest rates as inflation moderates.

However, "signals regarding the still resilient macro backdrop in the U.S. could cause markets to further question the cuts FOMC-forwards are currently discounting," said Hauke Siemben, rate strategist at Commerzbank.

Money market traders 0#FF: see a Fed rate cut by the first half of 2024.

Analysts forecast Tuesday's retail sales to show a 0.4% increase in spending during the month. USRSL=ECI

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR was last 4 basis points (bps) higher at 4.225% after hitting 4.229%, the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 4.988%, the highest level since July 7.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John)

