TREASURIES-10-year yields hit 12-year highs as global tightening fears increase

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to 12-year highs on Friday and two-year yields were the highest since 2007 as investors fretted that central banks globally will keep tightening monetary policy to tackle soaring inflation.

“We are pricing into the reality that we’re entering the next phase of global tightening,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Treasury yields rose in tandem with British government debt yields on Friday, which jumped after Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing.

That came a day after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% and said it would sell around 8.7 billion pounds ($9.8 billion) of government bonds in the final quarter of 2022, becoming the first major central bank to begin active sales.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked rates by 75 basis points and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowed that he and his fellow policymakers would "keep at" their battle to beat down inflation.

As rates rise, concerns about how they will impact growth and risky assets are also increasing.

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP, which account for expected inflation and are known as real yields, reached 1.426% on Friday, the highest since February 2011.

“That’s going to have meaningful ramifications for U.S. risk assets, we just haven’t seen that yet,” said Lyngen. “I suspect that we’re dealing with a recalibration of forward expectations that will ultimately end with a flatter curve, or a deeper inversion in the U.S. and risk assets under pressure.”

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB reached minus 58 basis points on Thursday, the most inverted in at least two decades, and was last at minus 43 basis points, indicating fears about an impending recession.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 4.270%, the highest since October 2007. Five-year yields US5YT=RR hit 4.084%, the highest since November 2007 and benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR jumped to 3.829%, the highest since April 2010.

September 23 Friday 9:07AM New York / 1307 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.1825

3.2517

0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.7825

3.9081

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-91/256

4.1451

0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-50/256

4.1519

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-96/256

3.9411

0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

95-136/256

3.8661

0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-20/256

3.7145

0.007

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-184/256

3.9047

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-140/256

3.6311

-0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 40.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.25 -2.00 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

