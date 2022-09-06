TREASURIES-10-year yields highest since June as Fed tightening set to continue

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday to their highest levels since June on expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates as it battles soaring prices, while planned reductions from the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet will add to tighter financial conditions.

The Fed is expect to raise rates by another 75 basis points at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, which would raise the fed funds rate to 3.0% to 3.25%. That is up from the zero to 0.25% band in March. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Concerns that inflation will remain persistently high if energy prices rise heading into winter is adding to pressure on government bond yields. Russia has kept one of its main gas supply routes to Europe shut, stoking fears of winter fuel shortages.

Meanwhile, the Fed this month is increasing the amount of bonds it will let roll of its balance sheet as part of its efforts to normalize monetary policy.

“You have all this fear that more rate increases are going to happen at the central bank level, inflation is not going to dissipate and then you’ve got the quantitative tightening that’s coming pretty rapidly,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

The Fed will now allow $95 billion in bonds to roll off its balance sheet each month, including $60 billion in Treasuries and $35 billion in mortgage-backed debt.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last 3.313%, the highest sine June 21. They have risen from a four-month low of 2.516% on Aug. 2, but are holding below the 11-year high of 3.498% reached on June 14.

Interest-rate-sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 3.486%, after hitting 3.551% on Thursday, the highest since November 2007.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB remained inverted at minus 18 basis points, an indicator that a recession is likely in the next one to two years. The inversion is less severe, however, than the minus 56 basis points level reached on Aug. 10.

A large amount of expected investment-grade corporate debt supply was also seen weighing on the market on Tuesday.

September 6 Tuesday 9:41AM New York / 1341 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.88

2.94

0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.295

3.3955

0.044

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-141/256

3.4864

0.088

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-212/256

3.5481

0.117

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-164/256

3.4241

0.130

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-72/256

3.4036

0.127

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-68/256

3.3129

0.122

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-40/256

3.7211

0.107

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-156/256

3.4517

0.108

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.50 -1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.50 -2.00

