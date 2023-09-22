TREASURIES-10-year yields fall from 16-year highs

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased from 16-year highs on Friday after a dramatic jump this week led by more hawkish Federal Reserve rate guidance, with investors now waiting on key economic releases for further clues on rate moves.

Yields jumped after the Fed on Wednesday forecast fewer rate cuts in 2024 than it previously expected and said it may hike rates this year one more time as it battles to bring inflation closer to its 2% annual target.

The projections appeared to reflect confidence in a still strong economy. The Fed nearing the end of its tightening cycle is also boosting growth expectations.

“With the Fed out of the way, no longer actively putting the brakes on the economy, long term yields clearly could rise,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The Fed is “effectively clearing the decks for organic economic data to matter once more, that really puts the onus on economic activity over the course of the next 6 months for so,” LeBas added.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR reached 4.508% earlier on Friday, the highest since November 2007, before falling back to 4.478%.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 5.125%, after hitting 5.202% on Thursday, the highest since July 2006.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 65 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a less than 50% chance of an additional rate increase, while the first cut is now seen as likely in July. FEDWATCH

Treasuries could also come under pressure next week as the U.S. Treasury Department sells $134 billion in coupon-bearing supply.

This will include $48 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $49 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $37 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

September 22 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3425

5.5026

0.019

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3025

5.536

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-197/256

5.1248

-0.023

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-110/256

4.8328

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-4/256

4.5997

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-104/256

4.5653

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-56/256

4.4783

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-32/256

4.7564

0.006

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-228/256

4.5629

0.011

