TREASURIES-10-year yields approach August highs as oil prices gain

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as oil prices gained, with benchmark 10-year note yields approaching levels reached in August, which if surpassed would be the highest since 2007.

Oil prices increased on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, raising fears that higher commodity prices will keep price pressures elevated and lead the Federal Reserve to raise rates further, or keep them elevated for longer.

"We have a bit of an upward bias on yields as a function of higher energy prices and increasing concern that that's going to flow through to end users and complicate the Fed's job of attempting to engineer a soft landing," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The 10-year yields reached 4.365%, just below the 4.366% level reached on Aug. 22, which was the highest since 2007.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, though investors will be focused on any new indications that further hikes could be forthcoming.

Fed officials will release their latest predictions on the economy and where rates are likely to be over the coming quarters.

Lyngen said that expectations for the employment rate may be key "as that's really the one component that has allowed the Fed to continue its battle against inflation without having to risk overshooting."

"As long as the job market remains resilient the Fed will be able to continue to push rates higher if need be, and more importantly avoid cutting rates as long as possible," Lyngen added.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 29% chance of a Fed hike in November, and a 40% probability of an increase by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. single-family homebuilding fell in August, likely as a resurgence in mortgage rates weighed on demand for new construction.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.094%, the highest since August 28. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 75 basis points.

Five-year Treasury yields US5YT=RR rose to 4.506%, matching levels last reached in October, which if broken would be the highest since 2007.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $13 billion in 20-year bonds on Tuesday and $15 billion in 10-year TIPS on Thursday.

September 19 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3175

5.4806

0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.305

5.5429

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-215/256

5.0859

0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-156/256

4.7666

0.029

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-122/256

4.4937

0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-26/256

4.4453

0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-56/256

4.3486

0.030

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-8/256

4.6041

0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-44/256

4.4172

0.021

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by David Evans)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

