TREASURIES-10-year yield tops 2% as inflation data locks in Fed rate view

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose on Thursday and topped 2% for the first time in two weeks after U.S. inflation data confirmed rapidly rising prices, locking in expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week, while the European Central Bank took a hawkish turn.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 7.9% on an annual basis in February, its largest increase in 40 years and well above the U.S. central bank's 2.0% target, the Labor Department reported.

Expectations that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by at least 25 basis points on March 16 stand at 94%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Inflation is likely to continue to accelerate as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes up the prices of oil and other commodities. Oil prices were choppy on Thursday following a sharp drop in the prior session as traders weigh supply concerns.

"The hits keep coming. U.S. CPI inflation is now almost four times the 2% Fed target and will only rise further as the recent energy price surge flows through to the inflation data," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

Shah added that Fed Chair Jerome Powell "must be counting down the hours until next week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting when they can finally start tightening monetary policy."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 6.3 basis points to 2.011% after hitting 2.021%, its highest level since Feb. 17. The 10-year yield is on track to climb for a fourth straight day, its longest streak of gains in a month.

The Russia said on Thursday it has banned exports of telecom, medical, auto, agricultural, electrical and tech equipment, as well as some forestry products, until the end of 2022, in retaliation for Western sanctions. Talks between Ukraine and Russia showed no progress.

With the Fed expected to start hiking rates to combat inflation next week, the European Central Bank took a hawkish turn on Thursday by accelerating its exit from COVID-19 pandemic stimulus measures. The ECB said it would end its asset purchases this summer, paving the way for a rate hike later in the year.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 9.3 basis points to 2.395% after touching 2.42%, its highest level since May 13.

A $20 billion Treasury auction of the 30-year was seen as strong by analysts. Demand for the debt 2.46 times the notes on sale was above average and the highest since September 2021, according to Jefferies.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 29.0 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.1 basis points at 1.719% after climbing to 1.735%, its highest since Sept. 20, 2019.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.369%, after closing at 3.324% on Wednesday, just shy of the 3.402% record high set on Tuesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.885%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.9% a year for the next decade.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Will Dunham and Paul Simao)

