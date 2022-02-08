TREASURIES-10-year yield hits 2-1/4 year high with CPI, auctions in focus

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since November 2019 on Tuesday, as yields continue to rise before a key inflation reading this week and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start tightening monetary policy.

The yield on the 10-year reached 1.97%, its highest level since Nov 7, 2019, as investors await inflation data on Thursday. Expectations are for the January consumer price index to show a 0.5% increase after a 0.6% rise in the prior month, with the year-over-year reading expected to show a 7.3% climb.

"The big number of the week is CPI which everybody is on pins and needles about, it will have a 7-handle year-over-year but people are still a little bit nervous about that, digesting that and how the market can take that," said John Flahive, head of fixed income investments at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

"We are making higher highs pretty much across the curve this morning, everybody is just trying to figure out what is the new range, where are we going to peak out, a lot of people would like to think that we are kind of oversold with rates but we need to find a range."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 4.9 basis points to 1.965%.

Yields have been on an upward trajectory as the U.S. Federal Reserve has signaled it will begin to hike interest rates this year and wind down asset purchases to target rising inflation. Market participants are pricing in more than a 70% chance of a 25 basis point hike and a nearly 30% chance of a 50 basis point hike at the central bank's March meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Central banks around the globe have become more hawkish as well. Last week the European Central Bank opened the door to an interest rake hike this year while the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5%.

"Rates are tenuously trying to hang in there here domestically but globally things are pushing everything higher," said Flahive.

The ten-year yield is on track for a fourth straight day of gains, which would make its longest streak since a six-day run higher a month ago.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.5 basis points to 2.263%.

More supply will enter the market this week with an auction of $50 billion in 3-year notes US3YT=RR on Tuesday, with $37 billion in 10-year notes US10YT=RR scheduled for Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds US30YT=RR on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 63.2 basis points after narrowing as much as 57.54 on Monday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.5 basis points at 1.331% after reaching 1.347%, its highest since Feb. 24, 2020.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.713%, after closing at 2.711% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.424%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.4% a year for the next decade.

