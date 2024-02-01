TREASURIES-10-year yield falls near low for year as labor market cools

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to near their lowest levels in 2024 Thursday as higher than expected jobless claims suggested that the labor market was cooling.

The drop in yields comes on the heels of Wednesday's policy meeting by the Federal Reserve in which Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that interest rates had peaked for this cycle and would likely move lower in coming months as inflation continues to fall. In a widely-expected move, the Fed kept benchmark interest rates unchanged.

Overall, investors are pricing cumulative cuts of 147 basis points by the Fed's December meeting, down from 160 basis points in cuts seen at the start of the year.

"The Fed essentially believes that policy is tight as it is going to get," said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Santa Fe, New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management. "The Fed also many times suggested that the current level of rates is having an impact and bringing economic activity and inflation down."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 8.7 basis points to 3.878%, slightly above its lowest trading level since Jan. 2. Its yield is down 31 basis points from its high for the year, reached on Jan. 19.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 8.8 basis points to 4.127%.

The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 224,000 for the week ended Jan. 27. Economists had forecast 212,000 claims for the latest week. At the same time, U.S. worker productivity grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter, keeping unit labor costs contained, the Labor Department said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.9 basis points at 4.190%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -31.4 basis points.

(Reporting by David Randall Editing by Ros Russell)

