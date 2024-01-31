TREASURIES-10-year yield dips below 4% as investors await Fed

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields slid Wednesday morning on signs of slowing labor costs and a weaker than expected reading of private payrolls as investors awaited the closely-watched Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

U.S. labor costs rose less than expected in the fourth quarter, leading to the smallest annual increase in two years, the Labor Department said. Private payrolls, meanwhile, increased by 107,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls rising 145,000. Job growth for December was revised lower as well.

"We continue to expect a moderation in wage gains in the coming months as labor market conditions soften and labor demand comes into better alignment with labor supply," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY.

The signs of cooling in the labor market helped shift market expectations of when the Federal Reserve will begin cutting benchmark interest rates. Futures markets are now pricing in a nearly 65% chance that the Fed will cut rates at its March meeting, up from a 41% chance seen Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting will conclude on Wednesday afternoon. Markets have priced in a near-certainty that the central bank will leave benchmark interest rates in their current range. Overall, market participants expect a cumulative cut of 151 basis points by the Fed's December meeting, up from 130 basis points in cuts seen two weeks ago.

At the same time, investors will be waiting to hear any details on the Fed's plan to end the wind down of its balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening. Roughly $1.3 trillion of bonds have rolled off the Fed's balance sheet that topped out at around $9 trillion in mid-2022, decreasing liquidity in the market overall.

"Everything hinges on the Fed," said Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management. "The market is leading up to a seminal moment with what is going to happen with QT, which may be a more important factor than if they signal a rate cut," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 10.3 basis points to 3.954%, leaving it near three-week lows. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 8.3 basis points to 4.195%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 13.8 basis points at 4.221%.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

