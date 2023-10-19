TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield hits 5% for first time since July 2007

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a safe-haven in times of economic uncertainty that also sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, hit the 5.0% mark on Thursday for the first since July 20, 2007.

The 10-year's yield US10YT=RR climbed to a 16-year high of 5.001%, and was last up 9 basis points to 4.99%.

The benchmark's yield has surged about 27 basis points this week as investors expect interest rates to remain "higher for longer," a common refrain among Federal Reserve officials who are fighting the highest U.S. inflation since the early 1980s.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy's strength and continued tight labor markets could require still tougher borrowing conditions to control inflation, although rising market interest rates could make action by the central bank itself less necessary.

"(Powell’s) comments today are definitely a big factor behind the move to 5%," said Noah Wise, portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"He highlighted what everyone has seen with the strong economic growth data and the retail sales figure that came out. He also signaled that he is fine with tightening coming as a result of longer end rates going higher, even if it means that the shorter end rates don’t need to go as high."

The yield on the 30-year bond was up 12 basis points to 5.109%.

Following Powell's comments, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said controlling inflation is still the U.S. central bank's mission, although he did not say what that means for monetary policy.

"Bonds are attractive if you can hold them. The challenge for many investors is that they only own bonds through funds and that means seeing their value drop as rates rise. Being able to hold onto them for dear life to maturity can help," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 17.1 basis points.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Chuck Mikolajczak, Saqib Ahmed and David Randall; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)

