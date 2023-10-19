News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield hits 5% for first time since July 2007

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

October 19, 2023 — 05:03 pm EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, a safe-haven in times of economic uncertainty that also sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world, hit the 5.0% mark on Thursday for the first since July 20, 2007.

The 10-year's yield US10YT=RR climbed to a 16-year high of 5.001%, and was last up 8.8 basis points to 4.989%.

The benchmark's yield has surged about 27 basis points this week as investors expect interest rates to remain "higher for longer," a common refrain among Federal Reserve officials who are fighting the highest U.S. inflation since the early 1980s.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.