TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield briefly hits 2-month low; curve inversion deepens

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The steep decline in U.S. Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday with those on the benchmark 10-year note briefly falling to the lowest level in two months before inching higher.

Yields have nosedived since touching 16-year highs in late October following a string of economic data that suggests inflation is cooling, boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

"The markets are jittery and any movements in inflation numbers are going to have an outsized reaction," said Sweta Singh, a portfolio manager at City Different Investments.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to its price, is down around 60 basis points from its October peak. The yield briefly fell to 4.37% on Friday before data showing that U.S. housing starts increased marginally in October. Economists had expected a slight decline.

"With so much concern over the resiliency of the all-important consumer, today's reports suggest that builders do not expect an impending recession," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

In mid-day U.S. trading, the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 1.4 basis points at 4.459%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.8 basis points at 4.615%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.7 basis points at 4.909%. Despite Friday's gains, 2-year Treasury yields are on track for the largest weekly fall since the start of September.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, slightly widened. The curve inversion was at -44.0 basis points on Friday, compared with -38 basis points the day before, and remains near its deepest point since early October.

Market participants are likely pausing to digest the week's large declines in yields, especially given the holiday-shortened week next week, said Christopher Gunster, Head of Fixed Income at Fidelis Capital.

"The move the last couple of weeks has been interesting in terms of velocity, but we are going to have to get used to more volatility" as futures markets try to predict the timing of the first rate cut by the Fed, he said.

November 17 Friday 11:29AM New York / 1629 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2475

5.4035

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1925

5.4181

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-42/256

4.9089

0.067

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-242/256

4.6446

0.054

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-204/256

4.4654

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-72/256

4.4886

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-88/256

4.4569

0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-100/256

4.8181

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-52/256

4.6136

-0.008

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

