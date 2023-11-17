TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield briefly hits 2-month low; curve inversion deepens

By David Randall
NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The steep decline in U.S. Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday with those on the benchmark 10-year note briefly falling to the lowest level in 2 months.
Yields have nosedived since touching 16-year highs in late October following a string of economic data that suggests inflation is cooling, boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.
The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to its price, is down around 60 basis points from its October peak. The yield briefly fell to 4.37% on Friday before data showing that U.S. housing starts increased marginally in October. Economists had expected a slight decline.
"With so much concern over the resiliency of the all-important consumer, today's reports suggest that builders do not expect an impending recession," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.
In mid-morning U.S. trading, the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis points at 4.443%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.1 basis points at 4.601%.
The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.9 basis points at 4.881%.
The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, widened. The curve inversion was at -44.0 basis points on Friday, compared with -38 basis points the day before, and remains near its deepest point since early October.
November 17 Friday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.2475
5.4035
-0.004
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
5.1975
5.4235
0.010
Two-year note US2YT=RR
100-61/256
4.8685
0.027
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-10/256
4.6106
0.020
Five-year note US5YT=RR
101-240/256
4.4338
0.007
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
102-116/256
4.4599
-0.004
10-year note US10YT=RR
100-140/256
4.4315
-0.014
20-year bond US20YT=RR
94-156/256
4.8002
-0.017
30-year bond US30YT=RR
102-136/256
4.5936
-0.028
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
0.00
0.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
0.00
0.00
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
0.00
0.00
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
0.00
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
0.00
0.00
