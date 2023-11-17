TREASURIES-10-year Treasury yield briefly hits 2-month low; curve inversion deepens

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The steep decline in U.S. Treasury yields since the start of November continued on Friday with those on the benchmark 10-year note briefly falling to the lowest level in 2 months.

Yields have nosedived since touching 16-year highs in late October following a string of economic data that suggests inflation is cooling, boosting market expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to its price, is down around 60 basis points from its October peak. The yield briefly fell to 4.37% on Friday before data showing that U.S. housing starts increased marginally in October. Economists had expected a slight decline.

"With so much concern over the resiliency of the all-important consumer, today's reports suggest that builders do not expect an impending recession," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

In mid-morning U.S. trading, the 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis points at 4.443%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.1 basis points at 4.601%.

The two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.9 basis points at 4.881%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, widened. The curve inversion was at -44.0 basis points on Friday, compared with -38 basis points the day before, and remains near its deepest point since early October.

November 17 Friday 9:23AM New York / 1423 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2475

5.4035

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.1975

5.4235

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-61/256

4.8685

0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-10/256

4.6106

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-240/256

4.4338

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-116/256

4.4599

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-140/256

4.4315

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-156/256

4.8002

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-136/256

4.5936

-0.028

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

