TREASURIES-1-month yields tumble ahead of possible debt ceiling vote

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - One-month Treasury yields tumbled ahead of a possible vote on the U.S. debt ceiling while longer duration yields edged higher on Wednesday as investors weighed strong earnings results with signs that business spending is slowing and continued concerns about the regional banking sector.

Yields of the one-month Treasury bill fell more than 20 basis points to 3.77%, bringing it back below 4% after spiking higher Tuesday. The security, which is often seen as a proxy for cash, could be among the most affected by a continued standoff over raising the U.S. borrowing limit.

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on a bill that would sharply cut spending in exchange for a short-term increase in the debt ceiling on Wednesday.

"The re-emergence of First Republic issues and other potential regional bank issues are certainty causing a bit of a flight to quality, and then you fold into that the drama around the debt ceiling and it looks like the Treasury market will continue to be volatile," said Stephen Hooker, a portfolio manager at Newfleet Asset Management.

Shares of First Republic tumbled another 33% to a record low Wednesday after a CNBC report that U.S. government officials were currently unwilling to intervene in the bank's rescue process.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 3.9 basis points to 3.437%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.1 basis points to 3.693%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

The Treasury sold $43 billion in 5-year notes Wednesday, in an auction that Ben Jeffrey, a strategist on the rates team at BMO Capital Markets, characterized as strong.

"Since the result, the curve has ticked steeper as we watch for more information on the regional banking sector," he said.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell 0.4% in March, more than the 0.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters, while data for February was revised downward to show a 0.7% decline, rather than the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline, the Commerce Department said.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose Wednesday following strong forecasts from bellwethers including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc >.

"The economy still has residual strength despite a raft of reports indicating an advancing slowdown," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -51.0 basis points.

April 26 Wednesday 2:54PM New York / 1854 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.995

5.1291

0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.795

4.996

0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-222/256

3.9447

0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-44/256

3.6879

0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-152/256

3.4923

0.048

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-248/256

3.4661

0.045

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-132/256

3.4372

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-228/256

3.8102

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-200/256

3.6926

0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 5.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.25 -0.25 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.