TREASURIES-1-month Treasury yields tumble ahead of possible debt ceiling vote; 10-year yield flat

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - One-month Treasury yields tumbled ahead of a possible vote on the U.S. debt ceiling while longer duration yields were largely unchanged Wednesday as investors weighed strong earnings results with signs that business spending is slowing.

Yields of the one-month Treasury bill fell more than 20 basis points to 3.79%, bringing it back below 4% after spiking higher Tuesday. The security, which is often seen as a proxy for cash, could be among the most affected by a continued standoff over raising the U.S. borrowing limit.

The U.S. House of Representatives may vote on a bill that would sharply cut spending in exchange for a short-term increase in the debt ceiling on Wednesday.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.2 basis point to 3.396%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 0.1 basis point to 3.651%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods fell 0.4% in March., more than the 0.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters, while data for February was revised downward to show a 0.7% decline, rather than the previous estimate of a 0.1% decline, the Commerce Department said.

U.S. stocks broadly rose Wednesday following strong forecasts from bellwethers including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Boeing Co BA.N.

"The economy still has residual strength despite a raft of reports indicating an advancing slowdown," said Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist for LPL Financial.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -49.9 basis points.

April 26 Wednesday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.9775

5.1109

-0.009

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.77

4.9693

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

3.8934

-0.003

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-82/256

3.6348

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-210/256

3.4421

-0.002

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-68/256

3.4179

-0.003

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-216/256

3.3977

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-120/256

3.7688

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-136/256

3.6507

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 6.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.25 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.