The Treasure Hunt Trade: Why Ross and TJX Are Winning the Market

In an economic landscape marked by persistent financial pressures, consumers are increasingly deliberate with their spending. This growing caution has created significant headwinds for many full-price retailers, particularly in sectors such as electronics and high-end apparel, where shoppers are delaying non-essential purchases. Yet, as the saying goes, money never disappears; it just changes addresses.

This flight to value is channeling a powerful stream of consumer spending into the off-price sector, where finding brand-name goods at steep discounts is the core business. In this environment, market leaders Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) and The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) are capitalizing on the shift. They are not just weathering the storm; they are demonstrating remarkable strength and presenting a compelling narrative for investors.

Ross Stores’ Q4 Results Show Increased Traffic

The quantifiable evidence of this consumer migration is clear in the latest financial reports. Ross Stores delivered standout results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, posting a 12% year-over-year revenue increase to $6.6 billion.

More telling was the 9% surge in comparable-store sales, a key metric measuring sales performance at locations open for at least a year.

Crucially, this growth was driven primarily by increased customer transactions, providing direct proof that more shoppers are walking through their doors.

The company's profitability was equally impressive, with earnings of $2 per share, which soundly beat analyst estimates of $1.90.

TJX’s Strong Q4 Performance Highlights Off-Price Defensive Strength

The story is similar at The TJX Companies, which demonstrated its market power with a strong fourth-quarter performance in fiscal 2026. The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods reported a 5% increase in comparable sales and achieved a major milestone by surpassing $60 billion in annual sales. Its adjusted earnings of $1.43 per share represented a 16% year-over-year increase and also topped expectations.

In the company’s own words, the quarter was well above their plans. These robust results, delivered during a period of widespread retail caution, highlight the defensive strength of the off-price model.

The market has taken notice, rewarding both companies with solid stock gains over the past year.

More Than a Bargain: Inside the Treasure Hunt Strategy

The success of these retailers goes beyond simply offering low prices. It is rooted in a highly effective and difficult-to-replicate business model that serves as a strong competitive moat. The foundation is opportunistic buying; both companies leverage vast, experienced teams of buyers to purchase brand-name overstocks, factory closeouts, and excess inventory at a fraction of the original cost. This provides a steady pipeline of desirable merchandise that they can sell for 20% to 60% below traditional retail prices.

This sourcing strategy enables the core of their appeal: the treasure hunt. Unlike traditional stores with predictable inventory, the merchandise at Ross and TJX is constantly changing. This creates a sense of discovery and urgency for shoppers, encouraging them to visit frequently. It's a powerful model that builds customer loyalty in ways static e-commerce sites and department stores often cannot. By combining this engaging experience with a no-frills store environment and an efficient supply chain, they protect their profit margins while delivering the value consumers demand, creating a winning formula for shoppers and investors alike.

Doubling Down on Success

Recent success is not a short-term anomaly but a springboard for future growth. Both companies have laid out clear plans to expand their physical footprint, aiming to capture even more market share from struggling full-price competitors. Ross Stores plans to open 110 new locations in 2026 as it works toward its long-term goal of 3,600 total stores. Meanwhile, TJX is targeting approximately 146 net new stores for the coming year. This strategic expansion is backed by management's confident outlook. During the recentearnings call Ross CEO Jim Conroy noted that the company was off to a very strong start in the first quarter, while TJX management described merchandise availability as outstanding.

This confidence is being translated directly into value for shareholders. Ross Stores recently announced a new two-year, $2.55 billion stock repurchase authorization and boosted its quarterly dividend by 10%. Not to be outdone, TJX announced plans to buy back up to $2.75 billion of its stock and increased its dividend by 13%. For investors, these large-scale capital return programs are powerful signals. They reflect management's strong belief in the company's ability to generate sustained cash flow, providing a solid foundation for future stock performance.

The Enduring Allure of a Great Deal

The powerful combination of a value-focused consumer and a well-executed, engaging business model is driving the exceptional results at Ross Stores and The TJX Companies. The evidence is clear in their surging sales, increasing customer traffic, and the confident, shareholder-friendly actions of their management teams.

As long as finding a great deal remains a priority for shoppers, the off-price sector is solidly positioned to continue its growth. This unique resilience makes it a noteworthy area for investors seeking dependable growth in a cautious economic environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.