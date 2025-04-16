Treasure Global Inc. Partners Exclusively with Mezzofy to Distribute Digital Coupon Solutions in Malaysia

Treasure Global partners with Mezzofy to distribute digital coupon management solutions in Malaysia, targeting USD2-4 million in annual revenue.

Treasure Global Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Mezzofy (Hong Kong) Limited, making Treasure Global the exclusive distributor of Mezzofy’s digital coupon management platform in Malaysia. This partnership is expected to generate between USD 2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first year, as Mezzofy’s platform has facilitated over USD 40 billion in digital coupon transactions across multiple markets. Treasure Global aims to leverage its expertise and local presence to onboard merchants efficiently and position itself as a leader in Malaysia's burgeoning digital rewards ecosystem. The collaboration is timely, given the increasing demand for digital solutions and the government's push for digital transformation in the country. Both companies view this as a significant opportunity to enhance customer engagement and drive growth in the digital coupon market, which is projected to expand significantly in the coming years.

Potential Positives

Treasure Global has secured an exclusive strategic partnership with Mezzofy, positioning the company as the sole distributor of a proven digital coupon management platform in Malaysia, which is expected to drive significant revenue growth.

The partnership is projected to generate approximately USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first year, enhancing the company’s financial outlook.

Treasure Global will leverage its local market knowledge and expertise in digital innovation to drive merchant onboarding and adopt a high-margin platform model.

The collaboration aligns with Malaysia’s increasing digital transformation efforts, positioning Treasure Global to capitalize on the fast-growing demand for digital loyalty and coupon solutions in the region.

Potential Negatives

The press release focuses heavily on potential revenue estimates (USD2 to 4 million), which suggests the company may have limited current financial performance to report.

The forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties, including competition and economic conditions, indicating potential vulnerabilities for the company moving forward.

The lack of detailed information about any existing financial performance or metrics from the company may raise concerns about transparency and accountability.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Treasure Global and Mezzofy?

Treasure Global has formed an exclusive partnership with Mezzofy to distribute their digital coupon management platform in Malaysia.

How much revenue does Treasure Global expect from this partnership?

The partnership is anticipated to generate approximately USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first year.

What is Mezzofy known for in the digital coupon market?

Mezzofy is a leader in digital coupon management solutions, facilitating over USD40 billion in transactions across various markets.

How will this partnership benefit Malaysian merchants?

The partnership enables Malaysian merchants to create and manage digital coupons easily and cost-effectively, enhancing customer engagement.

What is the projected growth of the global digital coupon market?

The global digital coupon market is projected to reach approximately USD41 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.33% from 2025 to 2033.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (



NASDAQ: TGL



) (“



Treasure Global



” or the “



Company



”), is pleased to announce an exclusive strategic partnership with Mezzofy (Hong Kong) Limited (“



Mezzofy



”), a market leader in digital coupon management solutions. Under this agreement, Treasure Global becomes the sole distributor of Mezzofy’s platform in Malaysia, positioning the Company to capture approximately USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue within the first 12 months of rollout.





Since its inception, Mezzofy’s cloud-based “Coupon-as-a-Service” (CaaS) platform has facilitated over USD40 billion in digital coupon transactions across 15 markets (as of 2024), serving high-profile merchants including Coffee Concepts (Hong Kong) Limited (“



Starbucks (Hong Kong)



”), Sa Sa International Holding Limited, and others. The platform enables businesses to create, distribute, and manage digital coupons instantly – without infrastructure investment – unlocking fast, scalable, and cost-effective customer engagement.





Through this exclusive partnership, Treasure Global will serve as Mezzofy’s sole distributor in Malaysia. Leveraging its deep expertise in digital innovation and a strong local presence, Treasure Global will focus on merchant onboarding at scale. The partnership is expected to generate significant synergies between both companies while tapping into Malaysia’s fast-growing demand for digital loyalty and coupon solutions. Treasure Global anticipates this rollout will contribute USD2 to 4 million in recurring annual revenue, driven by a high-margin platform model and long-term enterprise adoption.





As Malaysia continues to embrace digital transformation – supported by high smartphone penetration and government initiatives to accelerate digital economy growth – this partnership is well-positioned to meet the market’s evolving needs. Treasure Global aims to take a leading role in shaping the country’s next-generation digital rewards ecosystem.





According to Business Research Insights, the global digital coupon market is projected to reach approximately USD41 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.33% from 2025 to 2033. The rapid adoption of smartphones and the expansion of the e-commerce sector are key drivers of this growth. Additionally, Market Research highlights that the convenience and cost-effectiveness of digital coupons continue to drive their popularity among both consumers and businesses.





“We are excited to enter the Malaysian market with Treasure Global as our exclusive partner. With a strong regional footprint and over USD40 billion in digital coupon transactions to date, our platform has demonstrated scalability and reliability across Asia. Treasure Global’s deep understanding of Malaysia’s digital ecosystem makes them the ideal partner to drive rapid adoption and merchant engagement,” said Dicky Ying, CEO of Mezzofy.





“This partnership marks a transformative milestone in our growth strategy. By leading Mezzofy’s rollout in Malaysia, we are delivering a proven, plug-and-play solution with immediate go-to-market impact. With full control over deployment and merchant onboarding, this scalable, high-margin platform positions us to generate strong recurring annual revenue and create lasting enterprise value,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global Inc.







About Mezzofy:







Mezzofy is a Hong Kong-based leader in digital coupon management. Its "Coupon-as-a-Service" (CaaS) platform enables businesses to easily create, distribute, and manage digital coupons without the need for costly infrastructure. Mezzofy’s scalable, cloud-based solutions enhance customer engagement, boost sales, and streamline operations, helping businesses modernize their marketing strategies.





Visit





https://mezzofy.com/





for more information.







About Treasure Global:







Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider, specializing in the development of innovative technology platforms that drive digital transformation. Its flagship product, the ZCITY Super App, integrates e-payment solutions with customer rewards, fostering a seamless digital ecosystem. As of March 2025, ZCITY Super App has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy.





Visit





treasureglobal.co





for more information.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.









Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









CONTACT









Investor and media contact:







Chin Sook Lee





Chief Financial Officer





Treasure Global Inc.









ir_us@treasuregroup.co







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.