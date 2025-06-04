Treasure Global Inc. Launches $100 Million Digital Asset Treasury Initiative to Enhance AI-Powered Consumer Platform

Treasure Global Inc. launched a $100 million digital asset treasury initiative to enhance its digital infrastructure and support upcoming AI platform.

Treasure Global Inc. announced a US$100 million digital asset treasury initiative, part of its strategy to enhance digital infrastructure and support the launch of an AI-powered consumer intelligence platform scheduled for Q3 2025. The initiative is financed through a combination of US$50 million from an existing equity agreement and US$50 million from a new institutional partner. This funding will enable the acquisition of blockchain-native assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The upcoming platform aims to offer real-time, data-verified insights into retail performance, providing a transparent alternative to traditional review systems. With over 2.7 million registered users on its ZCITY app and a recent partnership to strengthen its digital coupon infrastructure, Treasure Global is positioning itself as a pioneer in Southeast Asia's digital economy, integrating AI and blockchain technologies. CEO Carlson Thow emphasized the initiative's role in developing a scalable digital ecosystem for recurring revenue and long-term efficiency.

Launch of a US$100 million digital asset treasury initiative aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure supports upcoming AI-powered consumer intelligence platform launch.

Strategic partnerships securing funding and advancing blockchain-native asset acquisition could strengthen company position in emerging markets.

Existing app ZCITY has gained significant traction with over 2.7 million registered users, indicating strong market presence and user engagement.

The integration of blockchain technologies and AI into the platform suggests a forward-thinking approach that may attract institutional capital and enhance revenue potential.

The reliance on a US$100 million digital asset treasury initiative raises concerns about exposure to volatility in digital asset markets, potentially impacting financial stability.

The phase acquisition strategy for blockchain-native assets might indicate a cautious approach that could slow down growth or limit competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

The press release warns about various risks, including regulatory risks related to blockchain technologies, which could affect the company's operations and strategic initiatives.

What is Treasure Global's digital asset treasury initiative?

Treasure Global's initiative involves a US$100 million investment to enhance its digital infrastructure and support an AI-powered platform launch.

How will the digital asset treasury be funded?

The funding includes US$50 million from an existing equity financing and US$50 million from a new institutional funding partner.

What types of digital assets will Treasure Global acquire?

The company plans to acquire select blockchain-native assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and regulated stablecoins as per market conditions.

When is Treasure Global launching its AI-powered platform?

The AI-powered consumer intelligence platform is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

How many users does the ZCITY app currently have?

The ZCITY app has over 2.7 million registered users, making it a significant player in Malaysia's digital economy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

The treasury initiative is backed by two capital sources:







US$50 million from an existing equity financing agreement.



US$50 million secured through a new institutional commitment from a strategic funding partner.







The strategy enables Treasure Global to pursue a phased acquisition of select blockchain-native assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and regulated stablecoins, subject to capital availability and market conditions. While the funding facility has not yet been fully drawn, the Company may file additional registration statements in due course to support continued drawdowns as needed.





Designed to optimize treasury efficiency and establish a foundation for future tokenization, loyalty programs, and blockchain-based settlement infrastructure, this capital deployment positions Treasure Global as:







A Nasdaq-listed pioneer in Southeast Asia, integrating AI, retail analytics, and digital asset technologies into a unified consumer platform.



A company with infrastructure readiness to capitalize on emerging trends in data-driven commerce and blockchain-based financial tools.



A potential magnet for ETF and institutional capital flows targeting AI-native, blockchain-integrated platforms.













Q3 Platform Launch: AI-Powered Real-Time Consumer Review Engine







Central to the strategy is Treasure Global’s forthcoming consumer platform, designed to provide real-time, data-verified insights into retail outlet performance, such as actual sales activity and product demand rankings. This transparent, behavior-based system offers an objective alternative to traditional review platforms like Google Reviews and TripAdvisor.





The platform will also allow merchants to sell digital coupons directly within the same environment, establishing a seamless loop of discovery, validation, and conversion within a single ecosystem.







User and Ecosystem Momentum







Treasure Global’s flagship app, ZCITY, currently serves over 2.7 million registered users and has recently strengthened its digital coupon infrastructure through an exclusive partnership with Mezzofy, a global leader in enterprise-grade coupon technology. Coupled with its US$100 million digital asset treasury program and the imminent rollout of its AI-powered platform, Treasure Global is firmly positioned at the intersection of real-time retail data, platform-level digital commerce, and blockchain infrastructure, creating one of the region’s first public, Web3-ready consumer ecosystems.







Management Commentary







“



This treasury strategy is a deliberate step in aligning our capital deployment with infrastructure scalability and platform utility. By integrating blockchain-native assets into our balance sheet and embedding real-time data intelligence into our consumer platform, we are building a high-leverage digital ecosystem designed for recurring revenue, margin expansion, and long-term capital efficiency. This positions Treasure Global to capitalize on emerging intersections across AI, fintech, and tokenized commerce



,” said Carlson Thow, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.







About Treasure Global:







Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.





Visit





treasureglobal.org





for more information.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.









Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.









The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









CONTACT









Investor and media contact:







Chin Sook Lee





Chief Financial Officer





Treasure Global Inc.









ir_us@treasureglobal.co







