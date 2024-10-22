Treasure Factory Reports Strong Half-Year Growth

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (JP:3093) has released an update.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reports a robust growth in its half-year financial results, with net sales increasing by 23.7% year-on-year and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 22.8%. The company maintains a solid financial position with improved equity capital ratio and forecasts continued strong performance for the fiscal year ending February 2025.

