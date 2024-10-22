News & Insights

Treasure Factory Reports Strong Growth in 2024

October 22, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (JP:3093) has released an update.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year growth in sales and operating profit for the first half of 2024, marking significant progress in their financial performance. The company achieved record-high operating cash flows due to improved inventory efficiency and has been expanding its store network and enhancing its workforce competitiveness.

