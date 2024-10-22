Treasure Factory Reports Strong Growth in 2024

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. (JP:3093) has released an update.

Treasure Factory Co., Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year growth in sales and operating profit for the first half of 2024, marking significant progress in their financial performance. The company achieved record-high operating cash flows due to improved inventory efficiency and has been expanding its store network and enhancing its workforce competitiveness.

For further insights into JP:3093 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.