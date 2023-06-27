Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.98, changing hands as low as $23.84 per share. Treace Medical Concepts Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.06 per share, with $27.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.91.

