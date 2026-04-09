Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Treace Medical Concepts (NasdaqGS:TMCI) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of $3.63 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 164.94% from the latest reported closing price of $1.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treace Medical Concepts. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 51.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMCI is 0.05%, an increase of 38.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.90% to 54,793K shares. The put/call ratio of TMCI is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Bancorp USA holds 18,212K shares representing 28.18% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 6,364K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 76.49% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 3,111K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,258K shares , representing an increase of 27.40%.

Bank Of America holds 2,314K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 96.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 904.52% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 1,534K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMCI by 40.53% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.