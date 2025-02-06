Treace Medical Concepts to Release Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Treace Medical Concepts will announce 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, and host a related conference call.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 27, 2025, after market close. A conference call with company management will follow at 4:30 pm ET, and interested investors can register to join and ask questions. Treace specializes in innovative surgical treatments for bunions and midfoot deformities, primarily through its proprietary Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures. The company aims to improve care standards for approximately 67 million Americans affected by bunions, with a focus on addressing the root causes of these deformities. Treace also offers its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants to enhance various surgical procedures in foot and ankle care. Investors can find additional information on Treace's website and through its various social media channels.

Treace Medical Concepts is set to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The announcement of a conference call for discussing financial results allows for direct engagement with investors, fostering trust and investor relations.

The company is actively expanding its product offerings, evidenced by the introduction of the SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, showcasing innovation and growth potential in the medical technology market.

The patented Lapiplasty® system addresses a significant market need, with an estimated 1.1 million surgical candidates annually, highlighting the company's potential for substantial revenue growth.

The press release does not provide any financial guidance or expectations for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, which may raise concerns among investors regarding future performance.



The absence of any mention of recent product advancements or innovations, other than those previously established, may imply stagnation in the company's development and competitiveness in the medical technology market.



There is no information regarding any potential challenges or market competition that Treace faces, which could lead to uncertainty about the company's market position and strategic response.

When will Treace Medical Concepts announce its financial results?

Treace will announce its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024 on February 27, 2025.

How can I listen to the Treaceearnings conference call

Investors can listen to the conference call by registering, after which they will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin.

What innovative procedures does Treace Medical Concepts offer?

Treace offers the Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures for the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities.

Where can I find more information about Treace Medical Concepts?

More information can be found on Treace's website in the “Investor Relations” section at www.treace.com.

What is the estimated number of surgical candidates for bunions in the U.S.?

Approximately 1.1 million Americans are estimated to be annual surgical candidates for bunions.

$TMCI Insider Trading Activity

$TMCI insiders have traded $TMCI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T. TREACE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 135,000 shares for an estimated $775,944 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES T TREACE purchased 84,000 shares for an estimated $501,034

$TMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $TMCI stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship



Lapiplasty®



and



Adductoplasty®



Procedures, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 pm ET.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by



registering



. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.treace.com/



.







Internet Posting of Information







Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.







About Treace Medical Concepts







Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.





To learn more about Treace, connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







