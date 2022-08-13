Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Just Released Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$30m beat expectations by a respectable 4.6%, although statutory losses per share increased. Treace Medical Concepts lost US$0.31, which was 49% more than what the analysts had included in their models. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:TMCI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Treace Medical Concepts' four analysts is for revenues of US$132.3m in 2022, which would reflect a notable 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.90 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$131.1m and losses of US$0.67 per share in 2022. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase to loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$26.75, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Treace Medical Concepts, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$23.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Treace Medical Concepts shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Treace Medical Concepts' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 35% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 47% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.9% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Treace Medical Concepts is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Treace Medical Concepts analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Treace Medical Concepts that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.