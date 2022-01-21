Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) insiders sold US$88m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Treace Medical Concepts

The CEO, Founder & Director, John Treace, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$84m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$19.57). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 31% of John Treace's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.60k shares worth US$299k. But insiders sold 5.16m shares worth US$88m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Treace Medical Concepts than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:TMCI Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

Does Treace Medical Concepts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Treace Medical Concepts insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about US$482m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Treace Medical Concepts Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Treace Medical Concepts insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Treace Medical Concepts, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Treace Medical Concepts and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

