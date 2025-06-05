Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Paragon 28, Inc.

Treace Medical Concepts has filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet and Paragon 28 for patent infringement related to its bunion correction technologies.

Quiver AI Summary

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings and Paragon 28, alleging infringement of four patents related to its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® technologies. The lawsuit, lodged in the U.S. District Court for Delaware, seeks injunctive relief and damages, emphasizing Treace's commitment to protecting its patents and innovations in bunion surgery. Treace, a leader in this medical field, has developed a range of surgical solutions for bunions affecting millions of Americans. The company continues to expand its patent portfolio and introduce new technologies to improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from bunion-related deformities.

Potential Positives

Treace Medical filed a lawsuit to protect its intellectual property, demonstrating its commitment to safeguarding its innovative technologies and investments in research.



The lawsuit indicates Treace's position as a leader in the bunion correction market, reinforcing its reputation for pioneering 3D surgical methods.



Treace has a substantial patent portfolio, including 80 granted U.S. patents and additional patents worldwide, which enhances its competitive edge in the industry.



The press release highlights Treace's innovative product offerings, such as the Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, potentially attracting more attention from investors and stakeholders in the medical community.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet and Paragon 28 may generate negative publicity and perception around Treace, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The financial implications of the lawsuit, such as legal costs and potential damages, could strain Treace's resources, especially if the litigation leads to a lengthy or costly process.

Filing a lawsuit may divert management's focus and resources away from innovation and operational activities, potentially hindering the company's growth and development efforts.

FAQ

What is the lawsuit filed by Treace Medical Concepts about?

Treace Medical Concepts has filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet and Paragon 28 for patent infringement related to its Lapiplasty® technology.

What technologies are involved in Treace's lawsuit?

The lawsuit involves four patents related to Treace’s Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® technologies.

Why is Treace pursuing legal action?

Treace aims to protect its significant investments in innovative research and technology by enforcing its intellectual property rights.

How many patents does Treace Medical hold?

Treace Medical has 80 granted U.S. patents and 26 granted patents worldwide, with over 150 pending applications.

What is Treace's mission in the medical technology field?

Treace is focused on advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunions and related midfoot deformities.

Full Release



PONTE VEDRA, Fla., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship



Lapiplasty







®





and



Adductoplasty







®





procedures, today announced that it filed a lawsuit against Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. and Paragon 28, Inc. (collectively, “Zimmer”) (NYSE: ZBH), alleging infringement of 4 patents related to Treace’s innovative Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® technologies. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, and seeks injunctive relief and damages.





“Treace Medical was the first company to develop, patent, and introduce an instrumented 3D bunion correction system for true tri-planar lapidus bunion correction and is the recognized leader in the surgical treatment of bunions. We believe that this lawsuit is necessary to protect the significant investments we have made in our pioneering research and technology, which is in the best interest of our stockholders,” said John T. Treace, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Treace. “Enforcing and defending our intellectual property helps to drive our ability to continue to innovate solutions that benefit patients.”





Treace’s patent portfolio includes 80 granted U.S. patents, with an additional 26 granted patents worldwide and over 150 pending patent applications.







About Treace Medical Concepts







Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTP™ Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the Nanoplasty™ 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.





To learn more about Treace, connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Contacts



:







Treace Medical Concepts







Mark L. Hair





Chief Financial Officer









mhair@treace.net









(904) 373-5940







Investors



:







Gilmartin Group







Philip Trip Taylor







IR@treace.net





