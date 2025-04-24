Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Treace Medical Concepts will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, with a conference call at 4:30 pm ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company focused on improving surgical treatments for bunions and midfoot deformities, announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 4:30 pm ET, which interested investors can join by registering for dial-in numbers and a unique pin. The company encourages investors to regularly check its investor relations website for important updates. Treace has developed innovative surgical systems, including the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System and Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, aimed at addressing the root causes of bunions and enhancing patient recovery. Additional products include new implants and systems designed for minimally invasive surgeries, positioning Treace as a leader in the foot and ankle market.

Potential Positives

Treace Medical Concepts is set to release its financial results for Q1 2025, providing transparency and updates to investors.



The company continues to innovate in the surgical treatment of bunions and midfoot deformities with its proprietary Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, addressing a significant market need.



Treace estimates that there are 1.1 million annual surgical candidates in the U.S. for bunion surgery, indicating a large potential customer base for its products.



Introduction of multiple advanced surgical systems showcases the company's commitment to enhancing the standard of care and expanding its market presence in the foot and ankle sector.

Potential Negatives

Company is releasing financial results for the first quarter 2025, which may indicate financial performance concerns given the timing for disclosure after the close of trading.

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or guidance, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's growth and outlook.

Encouraging regular website visits for important information may signal that the company intends to rely on its online presence for investor communications, which could lead to potential oversights or missed updates.

FAQ

When will Treace Medical release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Treace Medical will release its financial results on May 8, 2025, after trading closes.

How can investors join the conference call?

Investors can register to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call.

Where can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live and archived webcast will be available on Treace's investor relations website.

What technologies does Treace Medical specialize in?

Treace specializes in surgical treatments for bunions and midfoot deformities, including Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures.

How can I stay updated on Treace Medical’s announcements?

Visit the "Investor Relations" section of Treace's website regularly for important updates and announcements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TMCI Insider Trading Activity

$TMCI insiders have traded $TMCI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN T. TREACE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $524,064

SEAN F. SCANLAN (Chief Innovation Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $398,460

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $TMCI stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TMCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TMCI forecast page.

$TMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMCI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $9.5 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $16.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Ben Haynor from Lake Street set a target price of $14.5 on 12/31/2024

Full Release



PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship



Lapiplasty®



and



Adductoplasty®



Procedures, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 pm ET.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by





registering





. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.treace.com/



.







Internet Posting of Information







Treace routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of its website at www.treace.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Treace website regularly for important information about Treace.







About Treace Medical Concepts







Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTP™ Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the Nanoplasty™ 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit





www.treace.com





.





To learn more about Treace, connect with us on



LinkedIn



,



X



,



Facebook



and



Instagram



.







Contacts



:







Treace Medical Concepts







Mark L. Hair





Chief Financial Officer







mhair@treace.net







(904) 373-5940







Investors



:







Gilmartin Group







Philip Trip Taylor







IR@treace.net





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.