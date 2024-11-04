Treace Medical comments on CMS final rule for hospital outpatient, ASC settings

Treace Medical (TMCI) Concepts commented on the recently released Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Calendar Year 2025 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Final Rule, effective January 1, 2025. The Final Rule and accompanying Addenda include the reassignment of Current Procedural Terminology code 28297 to Ambulatory Payment Classification code 5115 with a hospital outpatient payment rate of $12,867 for 2025. This represents an increase of $6,050, or 89%, over 2024. In the ASC setting, the 2025 payment is $9,820, an increase of 100%, compared to $4,900 for 2024. “As the pioneer of the market leading Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, we are pleased that the final rule recognizes the value that Lapidus fusion offers patients suffering from painful, lifestyle-limiting bunion deformities,” said John T. Treace, CEO.

